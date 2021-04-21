Eyewitness Recalls Shooting at FedEx Centre in Indianapolis

“Mein dab gayi aur meri bahaan ke paas se goli nikal gayi. Meine uske sherrey ko dekha.” (I crouched and the bullet went past me. I saw it.)

Lakhwinder Kaur had a close shave with death at Indianapolis’s FedEx Center on the night of 15 April. She had hung up the phone after speaking with her son and entered the building at 11 pm that night. She found a chair near the counter where paychecks were being distributed to employees, waiting for her shift to begin at 11.20 pm when she heard shots being fired. In a matter of minutes, all hell broke loose.

On the fateful night of 15 April, eight persons were killed and several more injured when an armed man opened fire on workers at a FedEx Center in Indianapolis. The shooter killed himself after beginning the rampage, killing four persons in the parking lot, and four inside the building which had at least 100 employees there at the time, before police arrived. Four of the eight people killed were Sikhs.

Lakhwinder, who was on shift that night, recalls the incident.