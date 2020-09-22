‘She Has Run Away From The Community’: Trump’s Son on Harris

“I think the Indian community knows that. And you know, she’s not going around saying that she’s of Indian descent. In fact, she’s going around saying the exact opposite,” Eric said, urging Indian-Americans to vote for his father, Donald Trump, who has been attempting to woo the Indian-American voter base.

The Indian-American vote can make significant changes and be an “absolute difference-maker” in the 2020 election, particularly in swing states, Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee has argued in the past.

“We as a family, we truly love you. We truly love you. We love what you represent. You represent the best of America. You represent the best of this society. And I can tell you, my father will never, never, ever let you down,” he said.