Elon Musk Reveals Indian-American Ashok Elluswamy as Head of His Autopilot Team

In the video, he can be heard talking about Elluswamy, indicating that the latter doesn't get much credit, but is actually the head of the autopilot engineering team.

"Ashoka is actually the head of autopilot engineering. Andrej is director of AI; People often give me too much credit and give Andrej too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is extremely talented. Some of the smartest people in the world," Musk goes on to say.

Before being an employee of Tesla, Elluswamy worked with Volkswagen Electronic Research Lab and WABCO Vehicle Control System.

According to his LinkedIn bio, he is a "robotics engineer with broad experience from computer vision and perception through planning and control. Inspired to solve meaningful and challenging real-world problems using state-of-the-art technology".

He has an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai.

Additionally, Elluswamy did his graduate program in Robotics System Development from Carnegie Mellon University.