US Polls, Biden, Trump... And Paneer Tikka: That’s What’s Trending

It's the morning of election day in the United States. Third November; there's talk of 'doomscrolling' through social media, as the whirr of every social media feed is muddled with statistics and garbled faces of Trump and Biden.

The cities are boarded up. The mood is grim.

But ladies and gentleman, we have a social media wildcard! Amidst the election chaos began a Twitter trend around something that hasn't experienced the kind of popularity it deserves.

Here's a hint: It's rich. It's orange. It's pro-immigrant. It's paneer tikka!