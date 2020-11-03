US Polls, Biden, Trump... And Paneer Tikka: That’s What’s Trending
Among social media tweets going crazy over US Elections 2020, we have a wildcard entry – paneer tikka!
It's the morning of election day in the United States. Third November; there's talk of 'doomscrolling' through social media, as the whirr of every social media feed is muddled with statistics and garbled faces of Trump and Biden.
The cities are boarded up. The mood is grim.
But ladies and gentleman, we have a social media wildcard! Amidst the election chaos began a Twitter trend around something that hasn't experienced the kind of popularity it deserves.
Here's a hint: It's rich. It's orange. It's pro-immigrant. It's paneer tikka!
Representative Pramila Jayapal tweeted a photograph of paneer tikka as her night-before-election comfort food and Twitter took off – as Twitter does. #PaneerTikka started to trend, with some angry about the inaccurate representation of the North Indian dish.
Don't know about 'doomscrolling', but this sure calls for 'bhook' scrolling.
