Dr Sanjay Gupta Receives COVID Vaccine Live To Inspire Confidence

“I really feel good about today,” Dr Gupta said, as a doctor prepped him for the shot. “You know it really does strike me that it’s such an amazing scientific feat, and yet it’s such a mundane act.”

He received the vaccine live on CNN's 'New Day' morning show, in order to inspire confidence in the public around the vaccine.

“Do you get thanked a lot for jabbing somebody?” he probed with a laugh, thanking the doctor for vaccinating him.