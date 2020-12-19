Dr Sanjay Gupta Receives COVID Vaccine Live To Inspire Confidence
“I really feel good about today,” Dr Gupta said as a doctor prepped him for the shot.
CNN's chief medical correspondent and Indian-American, Dr Sanjay Gupta received the COVID vaccine on live television on Friday, 18 December, morning.
“I really feel good about today,” Dr Gupta said, as a doctor prepped him for the shot. “You know it really does strike me that it’s such an amazing scientific feat, and yet it’s such a mundane act.”
He received the vaccine live on CNN's 'New Day' morning show, in order to inspire confidence in the public around the vaccine.
“Do you get thanked a lot for jabbing somebody?” he probed with a laugh, thanking the doctor for vaccinating him.
Gupta’s vaccination came about an hour before Vice President Mike Pence publicly received his own vaccine becoming the highest-ranking elected official in the US to be inoculated against the virus that has caused a global pandemic.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.