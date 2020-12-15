Indian-American Raja Chari To Be on SpaceX’s Crew-3 Mission

On the Crew-3 Mission, Chari will be joined by Tom Marshburn who will serve as pilot on the mission, along with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer. When they arrive at the orbiting laboratory, this team of astronauts will become expedition crew members for the duration of their six-month stay.

This will be the third crew rotation mission of SpaceX’s human space transportation system and its fourth flight with astronauts to the space station through NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

"The goal of the program is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective crew access to the space station and low-Earth orbit in partnership with American aerospace industry", says NASA's website.

"Commercial transportation to and from the station will provide expanded utility, additional research time, and broader opportunities for discovery on the orbital outpost."