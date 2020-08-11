South Asian Canadians Worst-Hit By COVID-19 Job Losses: Study
In July, the overall unemployment rate in Canada for South Asians stood at 17.8% compared to the national 10.9%.
According to data released by StatCan, South Asian Canadians, including Indo-Canadians, are the demographic worst-affected by job losses caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Examining data from across Canada, "A key aspect of the COVID-19 economic shutdown and the associated labour market shock has been unprecedented increases in unemployment, including a historically high unemployment rate observed in May (13.7%). After falling for two consecutive months, the unemployment rate in July was 10.9% for the population aged 15 and older," notes the study.
“While the overall unemployment rate in Canada for the month of July was 10.9%, the comparative figure for South Asians stood at 17.8%.”StatCan, Labour Force Survey, July 2020
Among the South Asian community, women have been harder hit than men. The former is currently at a 20.4% unemployment rate, whereas the latter stands at 15.4%.
The jump in unemployment was deemed "large" for the demographic in the past year. StatCan states that "South Asian Canadians experienced relatively large increases in their unemployment rates from July 2019 to July 2020." A +9.1 jump in percentage points, to be precise.
Overall, the study notes that although unemployment rates have begun a steady decline in the month of July 2020, they continue to stay much higher than pre-COVID unemployment levels.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.