South Asian Canadians Worst-Hit By COVID-19 Job Losses: Study

According to data released by StatCan, South Asian Canadians, including Indo-Canadians, are the demographic worst-affected by job losses caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examining data from across Canada, "A key aspect of the COVID-19 economic shutdown and the associated labour market shock has been unprecedented increases in unemployment, including a historically high unemployment rate observed in May (13.7%). After falling for two consecutive months, the unemployment rate in July was 10.9% for the population aged 15 and older," notes the study.