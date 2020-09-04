Can South Asians Claim ‘Kamala Aunty’ Sans Her Blackness?

Identity is often oversimplified. It is conflated into neat, colour-inside-the-line labels. In the case of Kamala Harris, it has been ‘Black’ and ‘Brown’.

Born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris is the first-ever Black female and South Asian person to share a major-party presidential ticket.

Since her nomination as Joe Biden’s running mate, Harris’ South Asian identity has been on blast. Both mainstream and social media are flooded with stories about Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan; her trips to India as a young kid; and her correct pronunciation of ‘chithi’ on the world stage of the Democratic National Congress.

But, unlike how the South Asian community is playing up the Indian side of her heritage – even lovingly referring to her as ‘Kamala Aunty’ – identity is a lot more than two-tonal colour blocking.