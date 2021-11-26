British Sikh Teenager Stabbed to Death in London Over Gucci Bag, No Arrests Yet
A 16-year-old British Sikh teenager named Ashmeet Singh was stabbed on a street of West London on the night of Wednesday, 24 November, PTI reported.
Scotland Yard and the Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation, although no arrests have been made yet.
The Metropolitan Police said that they were called to Raleigh Road in Southall along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) after reports of the stabbing emerged.
"Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later. His next of kin have been informed; formal identification awaits", according to police officials.
They also appealed for anyone with any information about the murder to approach them.
"Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed. There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing," as quoted in the PTI report.
Singh is the 28th teenager to be murdered on the streets of London in 2021.
The highest annual numbers were reported in 2008, a year in which 29 teenagers were killed.
Singh's friends say that he was stabbed because he was carrying a fake Gucci pouch that he always had on him, according to the Evening Standard.
"I knew him, he was a good guy. His friends are all saying he was stabbed over this Gucci bag, it wasn't even real. It's terrible. I wish I had heard something or he had run to me. I would have pulled down the shutters to keep him safe – I had the staff to handle it," a local shopkeeper said.
(With inputs from PTI and Evening Standard)
