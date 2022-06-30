British-Indian Entrepreneur Raises Funds for War-Hit Families in Ukraine

Indian-origin entrepreneur and peer Lord Raj Loomba has leveraged a foundation created for the upliftment of widows in India to raise over 60,000 pounds to help families fleeing war-torn Ukraine to build new lives in the UK.

The Loomba Foundation, an international United Nations-accredited NGO dedicated to improving the lives of widows in India and worldwide, commemorated its 25th anniversary on International Widows Day on 23 June.

A fundraising drive launched with the children's charity Barnardo's at an anniversary gala in London attended by former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair has continued to attract donations this week.