A Desi Affair With Tennis: Why Indian Diaspora Throngs BNP Paribas Open Each Yr

On the men’s doubles side, fans were excited to see veteran Indian star Rohan Bopanna, who has teamed with Denis Shapovalov at several BNP Paribas Opens. This year, the pair fell to Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez in the Round of 16, but not before bringing together fans from India and Canada.

Srinivas Yendru (Srini) and his 15-year-old son Avi Yendru, who hail from Wichita, Kansas, were delighted to join the India-Canada chants throughout the match. “We loved the match. Just wish our guys won,” said Avi.

Speaking of tennis in general, Srini said “Our family is involved a lot in tennis as we host players from around the world during the annual Wichita State University pro tennis competition. I just love coming [to Indian Wells].” 2022 is the second year in a row that Srini is attending the BNP Paribas Open.

The father-son duo did not leave disappointed as Avi ultimately got an autograph from Andrey Rublev after he defeated Francis Tiafoe in the Round of 32.