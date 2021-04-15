Biden Picks Indian-American Meera Joshi, Radhika Fox for Key Posts
Biden has also announced his intent to nominate Faisal Amin as CFO of the Environmental Protection Agency.
US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, 14 April, announced his intent to nominate two Indian-American women, Meera Joshi and Radhika Fox, to key administrative positions.
While Meera Joshi has been nominated for Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in the Department of Transportation, Radhika Fox has been nominated for the position of Assistant Administrator for Water, Environmental Protection Agency, reported PTI, citing a White House statement.
These nominations reportedly come as part of Biden’s announcement of his intent to nominate 12 members of his administration to lead on climate and transportation matters across key agencies. These key agencies include the Department of Energy, Department of the Interior, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Transportation.
Biden has also, according to PTI, announced his intent to nominate Faisal Amin for the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
While Joshi and Fox have been part of the Biden administration since the first day of his presidency on 20 January, Amin, too, currently serves as the Deputy Director of Office of Administration in the Executive Office of the President.
Meera Joshi
Meera Joshi, born in Philadelphia, is an attorney with more than 16 years of experience leading government oversight agencies. She has served as the Chair and CEO of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, where she led novel Vision Zero campaigns using data tools to keep high risk drivers and unsafe vehicles off the road.
She spearheaded landmark policy and enacted America’s first for-hire driver pay protection programme and also helped provide broad access to for-hire transportation for passengers who use wheelchairs.
Joshi has also formerly served as the Inspector General at New York’s Department of Corrections and as the First Deputy Executive Director of New York City's Civilian Complaint Review Board, among other roles.
Radhika Fox
Columbia University and University of California at Berkeley alumna Radhika Fox is currently the Acting Assistant Administrator for Water.
Prior to this, she served as the Chief Executive Officer for the US Water Alliance. Fox has also formerly directed the policy and government affairs agenda for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
Further, she has worked as the Federal Police Director at PolicyLink, coordination the organisation’s policy agenda on a host of issues, including infrastructure investment, transportation, sustainable communities, economic inclusion, and workforce development.
(With inputs from PTI.)
