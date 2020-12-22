Biden Names Bharat Ramamurti as US Economic Council Member

On Monday, 21 December, United States President-Elect Biden announced that Indian-American, Bharat Ramamurti will be deputy National Economic Council director for financial reform and consumer protection.

The National Economic Council coordinates the domestic and international economic policymaking process for the administration, helping to design and implement the incoming President’s economic vision for America.

Born in Massachusetts, Ramamurti is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School. He was previously a long-time aide to senator Elizabeth Warren, a former competitor to Biden for presidency.