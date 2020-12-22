Biden Names Bharat Ramamurti as US Economic Council Member
Under Biden, Indian-American Bharat Ramamurti has been named Deputy Director of the US National Economic Council.
On Monday, 21 December, United States President-Elect Biden announced that Indian-American, Bharat Ramamurti will be deputy National Economic Council director for financial reform and consumer protection.
The National Economic Council coordinates the domestic and international economic policymaking process for the administration, helping to design and implement the incoming President’s economic vision for America.
Born in Massachusetts, Ramamurti is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School. He was previously a long-time aide to senator Elizabeth Warren, a former competitor to Biden for presidency.
“Today’s appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle class,” Biden said in a statement on Monday. “With their robust experience and qualifications, they will provide the needed voices to guide my administration in overcoming our nation’s unprecedented economic challenges.”
Ramamurti's appointment under Biden is seen as a win for progressives, who have been pushing the President-Elect to bring in left-leaning individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and ideas.
The Managing Director of the Corporate Power program at the Roosevelt Institute, Ramamurti worked as a Senate staffer to Ms. Warren for six years, focusing on economics and banking, investigating banks like Wells Fargo.
In April, Ramamurti was also appointed to a congressionally mandated panel that oversees how the Treasury Department manages coronavirus relief funding, including emergency lending programs established jointly with the Federal Reserve.
Ramamurti has been a vocal critic of Republican efforts to end lending programs, arguing that the incoming Biden Administration must have the same tools and ability to provide for the US economy as the Trump Administration.
