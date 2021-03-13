Biden, Microsoft, Lawmakers Condemn Hate Against Asian Americans

In his first public address after assuming office in January, US President Joe Biden on Friday, 12 March, condemned the violence Asian Americans have had to endure since the start of the pandemic, stating that “it is wrong, it is un-American and it must stop”.

“At this very moment, they – so many of them our fellow Americans – are on the frontline trying to save lives and still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives while walking down the streets of America,” President Biden said in his address.