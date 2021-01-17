Biden-Harris Inauguration Ceremony to Witness Traditional Kolam
Hundreds of artists, citizens and students collaborated together online to combine thousands of local pieces.
The inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris scheduled on Wednesday, 20 January, will include the country’s largest kolam, a community art form of drawing geometric patterns on the floors.
Shanthi Chandrasekar, who curated the artwork, said that the inauguration kolam was designed to be “accessible and inclusive to signify a sense of unity.”
“Many believe kolams symbolise positive energy and new beginnings. People of all ages from various communities collaborated from their homes to create tiles with eco-friendly materials. What started out as a local project spread way beyond our expectations,” he added.
Hundreds of artists, citizens and students from across the country collaborated together online to combine thousands of local pieces.
DC Public Schools Arts Director Mary Lambert, who joined Chandrasekar in this project said, “This project provided an opportunity for our students to learn about another culture and the math skills needed for creation in the arts.”
“As well, an opportunity to express their identity through visual arts and to see that united with others from around the country,” Lambert added.
On Sunday, the project was showcased at the welcome event of Presidential Inaugural Committee.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.