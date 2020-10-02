Biden Beauty Is a Real Thing That Is Trying to ‘Cancel Out Orange’

There is a new beauty influencer in the US Market: Joe Biden. Yes, you read that right.

Although, this timely beauty venture isn't associated with presidential nominee Joe Biden himself, he and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have reportedly given the mystery brand their seal of approval, according to reports.

"We’re merging beauty and politics in order to bring forward a message of agency, diversity, and inclusivity within the beauty communities – and beyond", says the brand's website.

The venture is created by an anonymous group of beauty insiders, a mystery figure with a political agenda, if you may.