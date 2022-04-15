Aus PM Morrison's Choice for NSW Seat Said Modi Caused 'Hatred, Fear, Hunger'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's chosen candidate for the seat in New South Wales has in the past accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of causing "hatred [and] fear" in India, The Guardian reported on Thursday, 14 April.

Vivek Singha has also accused Modi of being scared of press conferences, with respect to "Gujarat" or "Delhi" or an "All India genocide question".

He belongs to the Liberal Party of Australia, the same one as Prime Minister Morrison.