Arun Subramanian Becomes First Indian-American US District Judge in New York
Back in September 2022, Subramanian was nominated by United States President Joe Biden.
Indian American attorney Arun Subramanian became the first member of the community to become a Judge of the Manhattan Federal District Court of New York, also becoming the first South Asian judge to serve on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
In a Tweet, the Senate Judiciary Committee said that Subramanian has been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary.
The Committee tweeted:
"Arun Subramanian to the Southern District of New York. He's been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary. He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench."
The announcement by Biden, 26th round of nominees for the judicial positions and his thirteenth slate of nominations in 2022, brought the count of announced federal judicial nominees to 143, according to a White House statement.
Currently a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP in New York, where he has worked since 2007, Subramanian served as a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States from 2006 to 2007 and Judge Gerard E. Lynch on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York from 2005 to 2006.
He also worked as a law clerk for Judge Dennis Jacobs on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2004 to 2005. `
Subramanian received his JD from Columbia Law School in 2004 and his BA from Case Western Reserve University in 2001.
