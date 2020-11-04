How Desi is Andrij Parekh? The Emmy-Winning Director Gets Candid

At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Andrij Parekh bagged the award for 'Outstanding Director Of a Drama Series' for the critically-acclaimed HBO hit, 'Succession'.

Gracefully accepting the award on a Zoom call, Parekh spoke of his experience of being a 'hyphenated-American'.

"I want to dedicate this Emmy to all the kids, whose names, like mine, are difficult to pronounce," he said.