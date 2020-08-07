Amid Pandemic, Indian-American Appointed NYC Health Commissioner

Announcing Dr Choksi as the new health commissioner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor De Blasio stated "This is not the first crisis [Dr Dave Choksi] has been through.".

In the past, he has served as physician in crisis-hit areas, like Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina and New York after Superstorm Sandy.

"This is someone who knows how to take on any challenge, and do it with fairness and compassion," the mayor said. "A child of immigrants, grew up with tremendous with potential, and worked very hard every step of the way to realise that".