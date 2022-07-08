Amazon's Indian American Chief Medical Officer Tapped For Senior Adviser Role

Indian American Vin Gupta, MD, who is currently Amazon's Chief Medical Officer for new products, is in line to become United States' Food and Drug Administration's principal medical adviser, as reported by Politico on 5 July.

As the national authority on food and drugs continues its search for a new senior adviser in order to enhance its public communications, Dr. Gupta who is a pulmonologist and has made frequent appearances on MSNBC and NBC TV news channels, is the top contender for the prestigious role.

Dr. Gupta, if chosen for the new role of principal medical adviser at FDA, would be the one responsible for managing the agency's communications strategy. He would also serve as FDA's public face on high-profile issues.

Currently, Dr. Gupta serves as Amazon's Chief Medical Officer for new products, a role he has fulfilled since February 2022. He was also one of the health experts who have been advising US President Joe Biden during his presidential campaign and helping him navigate through the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Gupta is expected to bolster trust in the agency's health recommendations in his new role. He would also manage an array of responsibilities ranging from the agency's COVID-19 response to its "aggressive crackdown" on nicotine and vaping.