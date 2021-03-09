H-1B Visa Registration Begins: What is the Selection Process?

How will visas be selected this year? What is the ‘lottery’ system?

This year will see the use of lottery system for selections of visas.

Since the arrival of internet in countries such as India, Pakistan and China, the number of applications received by the USCIS exponentially increased due to a lack of jobs within the applicant’s country. This led to the introduction of a computerised lottery system that randomly selected the eligible applicants.

However, this year will most likely be the lottery system’s last year. As per the new wage-based H1-B visa, applicants will now be selected on the basis of their salaries. According to USCIS, salaries offered by employers are the best indicators for the most deserving candidates, The Indian Express reported.



Though the wage-based selection of H-1B petitions was expected to come into effect on 9 March 2021, the Biden administration has put it on hold till 31 December 2021, for review.