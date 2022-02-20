3 Canada Colleges Shut Down: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory for Students

The High Commission of India in Ottawa on Friday, 18 February, issued an advisory for Indian students affected by the abrupt closure of three colleges in the Quebec province of Canada.

"The High Commission has been in close contact with the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of Quebec province as well as elected Canadian representatives from the Indian community to provide support to the affected students and for the resolution of this issue," read the advisory issued by the High Commission.

It further said that the provincial government of Quebec had advised that the affected students may directly contact the institutions where they are registered, and in the event that they find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec.