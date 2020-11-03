A Very Desi Campaign: Looking at the 2020 US Election

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. This election campaign has seen desi pop culture appeal to the Indian-American electorate like never before.

"We're seeing it in an unprecedented way this election. I mean, both the Trump and the Biden campaigns have cut television and online ads just for this demographic. What the Republicans have tried to do is really emphasize, again, the partnership between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi to say, we have formed a unique, personal bond. And for this reason, if you want to see U.S.-India relations succeed in the future, as Indian Americans, you should really come to our side", said Milan Vaishnav, the director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in a recent interview.

"What Joe Biden, the Democrats, have really done is to say, Indian Americans have really been the poster children for America's legacy of relatively open immigration. And if you want an America that is more inclusive, that is more tolerant, that is more welcoming to you and your family members and those who may wish to come from India after you, then there's really only one choice in this election, that is the Democratic Party", he added.

"We are seeing both sides really court this vote, I think, in new and interesting ways, which is a recognition that their sort of time in the political spotlight has really arrived."