Anti-Asian Hate: How A Movement Aims to Break the Bystander Effect

With the recent spate of violent and deadly attacks on Asians in numerous US cities, 45,000 people registered for Hollaback!’s training in the just the last week of March 2021.

What began in 2005 with a focus on gender-based street harassment expanded over the years to address harassment across all spaces — including online, workplace, transportation, protests. It also examines and addresses harassment basis identities — including women, LGBTQ+, Black, Indigenous, people of colour, religious minorities, people with disabilities, and immigrants.

Executive Director & Founder Emily May talks about adapting their bystander intervention trainings to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in US, “We tweaked it. A lot of what was important to adjust about the training was helping understand what Asian American hate looks like. A lot of people in US think that anti-Asian American is a new thing. What we know is that it is as old as the founding of our country.”

Besides a large number of people enrolling for the training as they feel personally at risk of being subjected to hate, and have friends and family who are at risk, an even larger number who are not directly impacted by the hate, but believe that no one should be treated this way have signed up for it – wanting to stand up for people in their communities by becoming better bystanders.

Right now, there are about 18 million AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) adult residents in the US.

New data from a joint survey of Survey Monkey and AAPI Data indicates a spike in discrimination reported by Asian Americans. The online poll was conducted between 18 and 26 March 2021 with a national sample of 16,336 adults, reflecting the demographic composition of US.