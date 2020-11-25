‘Brown Book 2.0’ – A Directory For Desi-American Politicos

Are you an Indian-American seeking public office, looking to run for government in the United States? The Indian-American Impact Fund has got you covered with its 'Brown Book 2.0'.

“It’s official — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are on their way to the White House, and the Indian American community played a critical role in getting them there,” IMPACT said in a statement.

“Now it’s time to get to work", it said speaking to aspiring Desi politicos.