Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Report

Xiaomi is rumoured to launch a new Redmi smartphone in India, dubbed the “Redmi 9 Power” by 15 December, reported Hindustan Times, quoting a tipster named Mukul Sharma.

The phone is said to to be the Redmi Note 9 4G which was recently launched in China. There is no official confirmation on the launch date so far. The phone was also recently spotted on the Google Play Console with the same module number as the Redmi Note 9 4G.

According to the report, the phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. A triple camera setup – a 48 megapixel primary sensor, a wide-angle lens and a depth sensor – will feature on the rear of the phone.

The Redmi 9 Power may also feature a 6.53-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.