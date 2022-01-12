Xiaomi 11T Pro Sale via Amazon Confirmed in India Ahead of Launch on 19 January

It has been confirmed that the online sale of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India shall take place through Amazon, ahead of its official launch in India on 19 January 2022.

While Xiaomi has not revealed the detailed specifications of the Indian variant of the 11T pro, we can expect it to have similar features as that of its European variant that was released in 2021.

Coming back to the online sale, customers must note that Amazon has created a specific web page to officially tease the availability of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India.