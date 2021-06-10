Women See Gaming As A Viable Career Option: HP Report
A research report by HP has revealed some interesting trends on how gaming has emerged as a career option.
The gaming industry has continued to see an impressive jump in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A research conducted by HP has revealed some interesting trends among women, school students, and Gen Z on how they see gaming impacting not only their personal lives but also emerging as a viable career option.
According to HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021, at least 84% of all women respondents said that they want to pursue gaming as a full-time career, followed by 80% of male respondents, besides Gen X (91%) and school-going students (88%).
The study further revealed that respondents from Tier 2 cities appeared more likely to choose a career in the gaming industry than those from metro cities.
The following graph shows the preference for gaming as a career in the future across demography:
“With people spending more time at home, gaming has seen a dramatic rise, as consumers look to find new avenues for entertainment, stress release and social connect. In this scenario, the PC has emerged as the preferred device that provides the most comprehensive gaming experience”Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market
PC Emerges as India’s Most Preferred Gaming Device
India’s gaming community is displaying a growing preference for PC gaming, according to a study conducted by HP.
The HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021 has revealed that 89% respondents believe that a PC offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone.
More importantly, 4 in 10 (37%) mobile gamers indicated that they would migrate to a PC for gaming for a much better experience.
In India, where PC penetration is limited compared to mobile phones, this represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the PC gaming industry.
The preference for moving to PCs for gaming was led by millennials and Gen Z respondents (70%), as well as by casual and enthusiast gamers (75%). An overwhelming 94% respondents across Tier 2 cities, 88% across Tier 1, and 87% in metro cities prefer PCs over mobile phones for gaming.
Respondents highlighted the following attributes as their top reasons for preferring PCs over mobiles for gaming:
Gaming: A Stress Buster
Another interesting finding from the report 2021 is the rise of PC gaming as a stress buster and a tool to connect with friends and family, especially during the prevalent challenge of limited social interaction.
Over 92% respondents agreed that gaming helps relieve work/study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings.
In addition, 91% believe that gaming fosters better peer-level socialising and helps make new friends. Similarly, 91% respondents also believe that gaming boosts attention and concentration levels.
Vickram Bedi, Sr Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market, informed that in recent times, the importance of technology in maintaining social connect and aiding in positive mental health has become paramount. "Gaming has emerged as a wholesome activity that the entire family can participate and connect with friends and family," he added.
