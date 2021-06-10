Women See Gaming As A Viable Career Option: HP Report

The gaming industry has continued to see an impressive jump in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A research conducted by HP has revealed some interesting trends among women, school students, and Gen Z on how they see gaming impacting not only their personal lives but also emerging as a viable career option.

According to HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021, at least 84% of all women respondents said that they want to pursue gaming as a full-time career, followed by 80% of male respondents, besides Gen X (91%) and school-going students (88%).