WhatsApp Users Must Accept Updated Terms or ‘Delete’ Their Account

Starting 8 February, WhatsApp’s new privacy rules will take effect, and if a WhatsApp user does not accept the new terms of service, they may lose access, reported Gadgets360.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the new Terms and Privacy Policy Updates, where, according to Gadgets360, it has been clearly mentioned that users can either accept the new terms, or ‘delete' their accounts.

The updated announcement comes will a disclaimer that says: