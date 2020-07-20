Vital To Simplify Jargon-Heavy Privacy Policy For Users: Facebook

As debates around online privacy gain wider attention globally, so have calls to get privacy policies of companies out of the jargon black box and make them meaningful and comprehensible for users.

Facebook, in a white paper published on 14 June, raises the importance of individuals to be “meaningfully informed” about privacy policies.

According to one study conducted by Stanford University in 2018, it would take the average person 40 minutes a day to read the privacy policies for the services they use.