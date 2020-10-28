Watch: US Senate Committee Grills Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs

Speaking at the hearing, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Section 230 gave internet services two important tools. “The first provides immunity from liability for user’s content. The second provides 'Good Samaritan' protections for content moderation and removal, even of constitutionally protected speech, as long as it’s done 'in good faith,’” Dorsey said.

He went on to say that there are three solutions he would propose to address the concerns raised, all focused on services that decide to moderate or remove content. “They could be expansions to Section 230, new legislative frameworks, or a commitment to industry wide self-regulation best practices,” Dorsey said.

The first is requiring a service’s moderation process to be published, Dorsey said, while the second is requiring a straightforward process to appeal decisions made by humans or algorithms.

The third solution suggested by Dorsey was building a button to turn off home timeline algorithms, which would allow more transparency in understanding how these show what they do.