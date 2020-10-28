Twitter Back up After Outage, Reason for Issue Unknown 

Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday, 28 October, faced an outage for almost an hour, with many users facing problems in refreshing the timeline feed on PC, Android as well as iOS. The reason behind the current outage is yet unknown since Twitter has not issued a statement over it.

The Indian Express reported that many users took to websites such as DownDetector to complain about the outage.

Website DownDetector showed that Twitter started facing issues at around 8 PM IST on Wednesday, 28 October, with nearly 3,000 reports of outage so far.

The DownDetector Live outage map shows that users in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and a few other parts of the world were facing issues with Twitter.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)