Renor BT Powercab Speaker Review: Good Sound With a Retro Touch
No matter how modern you become with your savvy gadgets and gizmos you’ll still have an innate love for the good old retro stuff. Even today when I look at the old Murphy radio, nostalgia hits instantly and that’s the same feeling I get when I look at the Renor BT Powercab speaker.
Sure, the big boxy real estate does look like the odd one out when it comes to the more advanced looking speakers of today. But there are a few who would like the understated design philosophy.
The big question here is: Does it sound good?
What’s Good?
The Renor BT Powercab claims to have been made by a group of musicians and engineers which reflects in the product’s output. The minimalist design and the rudimentary control panel isn’t a call to the tech-savvy to endorse something like this.
This design caters to a niche category who have the decor at home to compliment its architecture and design. From the cloth mesh front to the Renor logo, it screams retro and that is how the company meant it to be.
Since it has been advertised as a floor speaker the design supports four rubberised legs which keep it slightly elevated. You can also place it on a tabletop for a better audio experience.
One might even confuse it with a guitar amplifier.
The speaker can amplify the audio at a power of 100 watt, which is decent given the price and range. Sound processing is natural and it offers powerful bass which in its price range is great.
It captures the lows and mids well, but struggles when it’s trying to render the higher notes. It’s been fitted with an 8-inch driver and a 1-inch precision tweeter on the front which throws the sound at you direct. Definitely not surround sound.
What’s Bad?
The sheer size of the speaker can be overwhelming for some people. There's no way it can qualify as a “portable option”. Speaking of dimensions, the Renor BT Powercab is 20-inches wide with an 11.5-inch height. It weighs 10.25-kilograms which will make it difficult to move around.
It will eat up a lot of space so make sure you have enough room to accommodate a speaker this big.
There is no remote control, no microSD card reader and not even a USB 2.0 port which means all you get for connectivity is Bluetooth and an AUX port. In terms of connectivity, there aren’t many options.
Apart from a knob and a switch to toggle the power there aren’t many controls on offer.
Verdict
The company is offering the Renor BT Powercab as low as Rs 15,000. The notion that “bigger is better” doesn’t really work in this case.
In terms of sound and overall loudness, the Renor BT Powercab stands out among the competition, but the fact that it’s not giving me any extra features like a remote control and extra connectivity could be a deal-breaker for many people.
In this price range, you can pick up a Creative iRoar Go and even a 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Plus (which is a smart speaker).
So only buy the Renor BT Powercab, if the design appeals and you are looking for something loud under Rs 15,000.
