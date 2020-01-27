Renor BT Powercab Speaker Review: Good Sound With a Retro Touch

No matter how modern you become with your savvy gadgets and gizmos you’ll still have an innate love for the good old retro stuff. Even today when I look at the old Murphy radio, nostalgia hits instantly and that’s the same feeling I get when I look at the Renor BT Powercab speaker.

Sure, the big boxy real estate does look like the odd one out when it comes to the more advanced looking speakers of today. But there are a few who would like the understated design philosophy.

The big question here is: Does it sound good?