Xiaomi Security Camera Hit With Major Issue, Google Disables App
Security cameras running over wi-fi have become a useful tool to monitor houses when people aren’t around. But this system carries some concerns which have reportedly become real this week.
According to a Reddit post by a user, he was able to access to still images from a Xiaomi’s security camera that was in someone else’s house! This visual was picked up via the Mi Home app, installed on Google’s screen-based assistant device called the Google Nest Hub.
The user also mentioned the Mi Home app was streaming content from a stranger’s Xiaomi camera, when he was just trying to access the footage from the device kept at his place.
The issue was picked by Google, which has been quoted saying, the Xiaomi app for its security camera has been disabled on Google Assistant as well as its hardware devices. The search giant is also working with Xiaomi to fix issue, without sharing details of the exact problem faced by the company.
“We’re aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we’re disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices.”
The feed picked up from a stranger’s device was done using the Xiaomi Mijia 1080p camera, which according to the Reddit post by the user, was bought from the Chinese online shopping platform Aliexpress.
Security cameras storing their content access via cloud offer convenience but does it come at the cost of someone’s privacy, and if so, how does a person tackle such a mishap, especially when they have no support from the device manufacturer.
Xiaomi is the latest brand to face such questions, something that other companies making security cameras will have to face when such incidents occur. This has happened previously with other smart home devices like internet-enabled TVs and even the smart speakers from Google and Amazon.