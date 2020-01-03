Xiaomi Security Camera Hit With Major Issue, Google Disables App

Security cameras running over wi-fi have become a useful tool to monitor houses when people aren’t around. But this system carries some concerns which have reportedly become real this week.

According to a Reddit post by a user, he was able to access to still images from a Xiaomi’s security camera that was in someone else’s house! This visual was picked up via the Mi Home app, installed on Google’s screen-based assistant device called the Google Nest Hub.

The user also mentioned the Mi Home app was streaming content from a stranger’s Xiaomi camera, when he was just trying to access the footage from the device kept at his place.