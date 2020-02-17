AirPod-Like Earbuds Now Selling for Cheap But Who’s Buying Them?

Back in 2018, we were talking about the demand for wireless neckband earphones and ever since the launch of AirPods by Apple, the industry has slowly but surely moved in that direction as well.

The global market size for true wireless earbuds stood at 130 million units which were sold in 2019, according to Counterpoint data. The United States has been the main driver of the segment, accounting for 35 percent of the global market, while Xiaomi came second in the segment with the Redmi Airdots, followed by Samsung, QCY and JLab.

In India, the segment is flush with so many options available across different price points, enabling buyers of all brackets to consider one.

So which products are popular here in the country, and what has caught buyers’ interest in these devices? We spoke to Raghav Somani, founder, Headphone Zone, which sells audio gear in the country online, to get some answers.