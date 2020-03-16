WhatsApp Lets You Make ‘Advanced Search’ on Mobile - How it Works
WhatsApp is a popular messaging app.
WhatsApp is a popular messaging app.(Photo: iStock)

WhatsApp Lets You Make ‘Advanced Search’ on Mobile - How it Works

S Aadeetya
Tech News

New features on WhatsApp are becoming a weekly affair now and after finally getting dark mode on Android and iOS, the messaging app also lets its users search wide array of content.

Also Read : WhatsApp Brings Dark Mode to Android & iOS — Here’s How it Works

It’s called advanced search which was silently rolled out to mobile users few days back. The feature has been spotted on iOS by most people, and we reckon a mass roll out will take place in the coming weeks. You can update WhatsApp on your mobile phone to see if the new feature has been released with the latest version for the device.

And if you’ve got it already, we’ll tell you how it works and what it brings to the table for you.

Loading...

As you can see in the image below, the advanced search option allows users to filter their search parameters, giving them specific results. So, this way you can search for content like photos, GIFs, any website link, videos, documents and even audio.

(Photo: WhatsApp screen grab)

Snapshotclose

How to Use Advanced Search on WhatsApp

  • Click on the Search icon on top of your WhatsApp chat page
  • Select from Photos/GIFs/Audio or more
  • Type the name of content you’re looking for
  • WhatsApp Search will give you the results

WhatsApp in beta on Android is now allowing people to lock their chat backups with password. This update has been posted by WABetainfo recently, which has shared screenshots of the feature showing up in the settings of the messaging app.

The upcoming feature was spotted running on beta version 2.20.66 for Android users, allowing them to encrypt their WhatsApp chats on Google Drive, even though Google doesn’t do that on the cloud by default.

Also Read : WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Protect Chat Backups on Cloud

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Tech News section for more stories.

    Loading...