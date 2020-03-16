WhatsApp Lets You Make ‘Advanced Search’ on Mobile - How it Works
New features on WhatsApp are becoming a weekly affair now and after finally getting dark mode on Android and iOS, the messaging app also lets its users search wide array of content.
It’s called advanced search which was silently rolled out to mobile users few days back. The feature has been spotted on iOS by most people, and we reckon a mass roll out will take place in the coming weeks. You can update WhatsApp on your mobile phone to see if the new feature has been released with the latest version for the device.
And if you’ve got it already, we’ll tell you how it works and what it brings to the table for you.
As you can see in the image below, the advanced search option allows users to filter their search parameters, giving them specific results. So, this way you can search for content like photos, GIFs, any website link, videos, documents and even audio.
WhatsApp in beta on Android is now allowing people to lock their chat backups with password. This update has been posted by WABetainfo recently, which has shared screenshots of the feature showing up in the settings of the messaging app.
The upcoming feature was spotted running on beta version 2.20.66 for Android users, allowing them to encrypt their WhatsApp chats on Google Drive, even though Google doesn’t do that on the cloud by default.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )