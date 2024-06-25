Vivo X200 Pro Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Vivo X200 Pro Launch Date in India: Tech giant Vivo is expected to launch a new smartphone Vivo X200 Pro in India soon. The handset will arrive in the country as a successor of Vivo X100 Pro. Although, the company has not confirmed anything about the launch date of Vivo X200 Pro, tipsters suggest that the smartphone is arriving shortly and will be powered by Media Tek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Without mentioning the name of the smartphone, tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted many features and specifications of the forthcoming Vivo's smartphone, including, a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display, large battery, advanced single-point ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, and more. Let us read in detail about the launch date, features, specs, and price of Vivo X200 Pro in India below.