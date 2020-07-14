From Million Fans To Zero: TikTokers Look to Rebuild Paradise Lost

The ban on TikTok in India has left a void for content creators as their insatiable need to post content and engage with their audience has taken a major blow.

Since the ban, most of these content creators are looking to start afresh by migrating to Indian apps like Chingari, Trell, Roposo and Mitron which are the cream of the crop.

But since TikTok offered a user base which still numbers in the millions, it’s a paradise lost for these creators as they have to start all over again building content and a fan base.