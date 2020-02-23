TecQ: Google, Samsung, Deepfake Videos, Android 11 And More
1. Google Ends Free Wi-Fi Project in India, RailTel Will Run Them Now
Google on Monday , 17 February, officially confirmed that its free Wi-Fi service across railway stations in India will be discontinued in the coming months.
The search giant mentioned that it has decided to wind down the project ‘Station’ in India as well as globally, now that going online has become much easier and cheaper over the last five years. Apart from India, the program was made available in Nigeria, Thailand, Philippines, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa.
Google Station kicked off at the Mumbai Central station in 2016 in collaboration with telecom company RailTel and the Indian Railways.
2. Deepfakes Were ‘Used by BJP’ in Delhi Polls, But How Do They Work?
Deepfakes. Very real looking fake videos of people doing or saying something they never said or did.
The word deepfake comes from ‘Deeplearning’ and ‘Fake’.
Deepfake technology is becoming more and more common with each passing day and given the spread of Artificial Intelligence, its getting easier and more accessible at the same time.
The technology is not only becoming more sophisticated, it’s getting more easily accessible as well. Creating deepfakes now is as easy as processing thousands of photos of a subject through a software.
3. Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip Phone in India at Rs 1.10 Lakh
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 1,09,999 which will be available for pre-booking from 21 February onwards and deliveries will start from 26 February.
This is Samsung’s second foldable phone to hit the Indian market after the Galaxy Fold which was launched last year. In this price range the Galaxy Z Flip comes in direct competition with the Moto Razr which is expected to launch next month.
The Samsung Galaxy Flip has been launched in three colour variants: Black, Purple, and Golden.
4. AirPod-Like Earbuds Now Selling for Cheap, But Who’s Buying Them?
The global market size for true wireless earbuds stood at 130 million units which were sold in 2019, according to Counterpoint data. The United States has been the main driver of the segment, accounting for 35 percent of the global market, while Xiaomi came second in the segment with the Redmi Airdots, followed by Samsung, QCY and JLab.
In India, the segment is flush with so many options available across different price points, enabling buyers of all brackets to consider one. So which products are popular here in the country, and what has caught buyers’ interest in these devices?
5. How An Indian Startup Wants to Take Local ‘Kirana’ Stores Online
Local neighbourhood stores have found it hard to match the attractive discounts doled out by capitalist-funded online players and this has put them in a spot of bother.
Should they jump onto the online wagon and try to change their business model or continue using the age-old offline channel, and stay true to their limited, but loyal, base of consumers?
This is where a company called NeoMart wants to help the kirana stores narrow the gap with the new-age buyers. The startup wants to make apps for kirana stores through which people can buy goods and get them delivered through the store’s delivery staff.
