TecQ: Google, Samsung, Deepfake Videos, Android 11 And More

Google on Monday , 17 February, officially confirmed that its free Wi-Fi service across railway stations in India will be discontinued in the coming months.

The search giant mentioned that it has decided to wind down the project ‘Station’ in India as well as globally, now that going online has become much easier and cheaper over the last five years. Apart from India, the program was made available in Nigeria, Thailand, Philippines, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa.

Google Station kicked off at the Mumbai Central station in 2016 in collaboration with telecom company RailTel and the Indian Railways.

