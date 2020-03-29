TecQ: Multiplayer Games, WhatsApp, Internet Speed, YouTube & More
TecQ is our weekly round-up of stories from the technology industry.
1. WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Check If Forwards Are Fake Or Not
WhatsApp has become a hub for people to share forwarded messages that in most cases turn out to be fake. This spreading of misinformation on the platform has posed concerns for governments across the globe.
Now WhatsApp is working on a feature that will look to prevent users from sharing misinformed articles with a large number of people. The feature has been spotted by reliable tipster WAbetainfo a few days back, who claims the support will be rolled out to end-users in the coming days.
However, it’s worth noting the option might be only coming to Android users, at least until Apple plans to support it for iOS.
Read the story here.
2. Here’s Why Online Grocers Still Can’t Deliver Despite Clearance
On 25 March, several e-commerce companies met with Indian government officials seeking clearance for their agents to be able to deliver groceries online to customers. Groceries have been classified as essential commodities and online grocers fall into that category. Yet, their delivery agents were being stopped by authorities.
The police have cleared "curfew" passes for the delivery agents of online grocers to carry on their duties amid the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Yet deliveries are significantly delayed or not possible at all in several cities.
Big Basket and Grofers have started delivery, but are busy clearing the backlog of orders over the past few days, ever since "Janta Curfew" and the subsequent lockdown.
Read the full story here.
3. Free Multiplayer Games You Can Play With Friends During Lockdown
4. YouTube Reduces Video Streaming Quality Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
YouTube is the latest streaming giant to confirm it will reduce streaming quality on the platform for users across the globe, including India. YouTube follows Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar and making this technical change, as internet networks across the world are facing heavy strain owing to the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
YouTube caters to billions of users on its platform who stream videos across multiple formats up to 4K (UHD) resolution. The company says limiting streaming quality will ensure people can make sure the internet bandwidth doesn’t go overload.
Facebook also confirmed its decision to reduce the bitrate for video streaming on its platform as well as Instagram for users in India, and YouTube is the next major player to adhere to the government order.
Read the story here.
5. How to Improve Your Internet Speed in Five Easy Ways
If you've been working from home these past few days, you've probably had your Zoom/Skype calls stutter slightly or had it frozen completely.
With so many people using their home broadband networks or mobile data to work, internet service providers and telecom networks have had to deal with higher demand for bandwidth.
With video conferencing and cloud computing essential for working from home, you'll need all you can get from your internet connection. So what can you do to improve your internet speed?
Read the story here to know the tips and tricks.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
