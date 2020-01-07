Swiggy Hikes Charges for Its ‘Super’ Membership to Rs 179 a Month
Online food delivery is a popular segment in the Indian market, and it’s evident that Swiggy and Zomato lead that space, with their expansive reach and a slew of attractive discounts.
But after enticing consumers with discounted food ordering or restaurant booking, both these brands are now changing their tactics and asking users to pay more for their services. First, we saw Zomato increase the prices of its Gold membership scheme to Rs 1,800 for one year, which is inclusive of booking as well as food delivery.
Now, Swiggy is hiking the price of ‘Super’ from Rs 79 for one month, Rs 149 for three months, to Rs 149 and Rs 349 respectively. The new prices will come into effect from 8 January onwards, as mentioned in the mailer shared by the company with its ‘Super’ users.
Interestingly, we noticed that the existing one and three-month prices will also be available, but it will be offered to first-time subscribers of ‘Super’. For everyone else, they would have to pay the new prices from Wednesday onwards this week.
With Super, Swiggy promises special discounts and no delivery charges for the users. In addition to this, orders made late in the night, or during surge hours are also not charged separately. But the price hike is almost the double of what the people were paying before, so, it remains to be seen if all the existing set of users will be upgrading once their current plan expires.
Having said that, we did a quick comparison with Zomato’s one year plan, and even after converting Super’s three month plan (Rs 349 X 4), it comes down to Rs 1,396 which is still lower than its competitors offering.
Swiggy has never shared its active count of Super users, and they’ll be hoping the current numbers don’t come down after this new price announcement.
