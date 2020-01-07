Swiggy Hikes Charges for Its ‘Super’ Membership to Rs 179 a Month

Online food delivery is a popular segment in the Indian market, and it’s evident that Swiggy and Zomato lead that space, with their expansive reach and a slew of attractive discounts.

But after enticing consumers with discounted food ordering or restaurant booking, both these brands are now changing their tactics and asking users to pay more for their services. First, we saw Zomato increase the prices of its Gold membership scheme to Rs 1,800 for one year, which is inclusive of booking as well as food delivery.

Now, Swiggy is hiking the price of ‘Super’ from Rs 79 for one month, Rs 149 for three months, to Rs 149 and Rs 349 respectively. The new prices will come into effect from 8 January onwards, as mentioned in the mailer shared by the company with its ‘Super’ users.