Telescope Shows Sun’s Surface Details in Never-Seen-Before Images

The never-before-seen images of the Sun's turbulent surface have been released by astronomers in the US.

The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) on Hawaii has released pictures that show features as small as 30km across the sun, reported the BBC.

This is remarkable when set against the scale of our star, which has a diameter of about 1.4 million km and is 149 million km from Earth. The cell-like structures are roughly the size of the US state of Texas. They are convecting masses of hot, excited gas, or plasma.

The bright centres are where this solar material is rising; the surrounding dark lanes are where plasma is cooling and sinking. The DKIST is a brand new facility positioned atop Haleakala, a 3,000m-high volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui.