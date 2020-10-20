Samsung Now Top Smartphone Brand Globally, Number Two in India

Samsung has regained the top spot in the global smartphone market in August after it was ousted by Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei in April this year.

The latest report by Counterpoint Research puts Samsung at the top globally as it accounted for 22 percent of the global market share. Competitor Huawei sits at the second spot with a 16 percent share.

Samsung also made a healthy recovery in India as it claimed the second spot which is its second-highest market share in August since 2018.