Samsung Confirms It Hasn’t Sold One Million Galaxy Fold Handsets

Earlier, Samsung said it expected to sell 500,000 Galaxy Fold globally this year.



Many analysts previously expected that Samsung would sell about 400,000 to 500,000 units of the foldable phone this year. The Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen that users can fold horizontally like a book, officially went on sale in September with a price tag of around $2,000 (Rs 1.64 lakh in India)



Industry insiders said Samsung's foldable phone sales will pick up next year, with a possible 6 million units sold in 2020. It is rumoured that Samsung will unveil its new clam shell-style foldable smartphone in February 2020 alongside its Galaxy S11 series.



"Samsung is expected to sell 6 million units of its foldable phone in 2020 and 20 million units in 2021," Choi Bo-young, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, said. "Prices of foldable phones are expected to go down gradually, and this would push up demand for foldable handsets."