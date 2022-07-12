Salman Khan-Backed GARI Token Tanks in Value Post Major Dump, Investors Cry Foul

GARI, a crypto token introduced by the creators of the Chingari app, has faced a massive drop in its value last week. The token tanked by 90 percent within a span of a few hours. Investors are now pointing fingers, upset that they have lost money.

GARI was launched in late 2021 by the creators of Chingari, a short video app that became popular after the TikTok ban. The app currently has over 30 million monthly active users.

The token was intended to help creators on the platform earn crypto rewards for uploading content on the app. With the celebrity endorsement of Bollywood Star Salman Khan, the token managed to retain its value even after the crypto market crash in June.

The bear market now seems to have caught up with GARI.