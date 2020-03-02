Rajeev Suri Steps Down as President & CEO of Nokia

After serving for more than a decade as President and CEO of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks, Rajeev Suri has stepped down, paving the way for Pekka Lundmark to wear his shoes in the global role, the company announced on 2 March.

Suri indicated earlier to the Nokia Board's board of directors that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point in the future, provided a solid succession plan was in place.

"After 25 years at Nokia, I wanted to do something different," said Suri.

"Nokia will always be part of me, and I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over the years for helping make Nokia a better place and me a better leader," he said.

Nokia's board worked closely with Suri to develop internal candidates and identify external candidates.