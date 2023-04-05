When The King of India's Mobile Payments Met The King of Bhutan

Sharma’s fintech company Paytm has become a household name for mobile payments, powering convenience for millions of users across the country. The company pioneered mobile and QR payments, and its iconic SoundBox has emerged as the sound of mobile payments in India. Paytm is at the forefront of India’s digital revolution and has taken its payment solutions to every corner of the country, driving financial inclusion.

With innovative solutions like All-in-One QR and Soundbox, the company has empowered small merchants and street vendors to seamlessly accept digital payments. As the country is taking giant strides towards becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy, adoption of digital payments by small and medium businesses gives a further boost to economic growth. Paytm’s latest offering, UPI LITE will make mobile payments even more accessible especially for small-value transactions up to ₹200. Through lightning fast payments that never fail, Paytm UPI LITE has enabled both merchants and users with reliable and easy mobile payments. The homegrown brand is truly the pride of India.