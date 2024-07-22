Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and More

The Lenovo sub-brand Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Neo in India soon. Once launched, the handset will succeed Edge 40 Neo that was unveiled in the country last year. The company has introduced many smartphones this year, including Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Razr 50 series, and more.

Although, Motorola has not confirmed the launch date of forthcoming Motorola Edge 50 Neo yet, It is anticipated that the smartphone may be revealed soon. Ahead of the official launch several features and specifications of the handset have been cited by the tipsters including a 6.4-inch pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and more. Let us read in detail below.