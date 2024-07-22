Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and More

The Lenovo sub-brand Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Neo in India soon. Once launched, the handset will succeed Edge 40 Neo that was unveiled in the country last year. The company has introduced many smartphones this year, including Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Razr 50 series, and more.
Although, Motorola has not confirmed the launch date of forthcoming Motorola Edge 50 Neo yet, It is anticipated that the smartphone may be revealed soon. Ahead of the official launch several features and specifications of the handset have been cited by the tipsters including a 6.4-inch pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and more. Let us read in detail below.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Launch Date in India
The launch date of Motorola Edge 50 Neo has not been announced by the company yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Price in India (Expected)
Motorola hasn't confirmed any pricing details about the Motorola Edge 50 Neo yet. However, according to tipsters, it may be sold in the similar price range as Edge 40 Neo. The starting price of Motorola Edge 50 Neo was Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Features and Specifications (Tipped)
According to tipster Paras Guglani, following is the list of expected features and specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo.
A 6.4-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.
Mali-G615 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.
The smartphone could also feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a 10MP sensor. The camera on the Edge 50 Neo could capture photos and videos at 50MP resolution. The phone could also come with a 32MP shooter for taking selfies and video calls.
The phone has a 4,310 mAh battery and supports up to 256GB of storage. It may run on the Hello UI based on the latest Android 14 operating system.
The Edge 50 Neo is expected to feature an IP68 protection for water and dust protection, Bluetooth version 5.3, and NFC. It could come with measurements of 71.2mm x 154.1mm x 8.1mm and have a weight of 171g. The upcoming phone is likely to come in four colorways: Nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).