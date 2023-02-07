Merge Mansion Valentine's Day Event 2023: Date, Features, Collection, and More
The merge mansion valentine's day event 2023 has already begun on 3 February and we don't yet know the last day
The 2023 Merge Mansion Valentine’s Day event kickstarted on 3 February 2023 and there is no fixed date as of when will the event end. Based on the previous year's event, it will probably last for a few weeks. It's like celebrating the valentine month. It all begins with the release of the Sweethearts’ Season pass where merging Valentine-themed items on your main board are unlocked.
The Pearl of the Board has completely different items to merge and rewards to obtain. The Valentine’s Garage Cleanup has items from the aforementioned merge boards and you can also earn more rewards.
Merge Mansion is a mobile puzzle game from Finland-based company Metacore that is popular due to its engaging gameplay. However, in-game tasks like home improvement and housekeeping are not the only reasons to keep the title relevant.
Developers keep introducing new updates, content, and events for the players. Metacore will help the fans can grab exclusive and time-limited rewards in the game by completing its tasks.
Developers have added Valentine's Day Event 2023 to the game which is part of a new version update (23.01.01)that previously brought a new area, Lighthouse, to the game.
The Valentine's-themed seasonal event is expected to last till 20 February. Thus fans have 17 days to complete different featured tasks of the event and claim rewards in their favorite puzzle game.
The event will be accessible to everyone at Level 12 or above. The event garage will be locked, but players will have to unlock the levels above this. The event will be accessible via the Gate of everyone's normal Garage.
The tasks will be organized around the maintenance of the Grand Drive and Gate areas. Players will have to get decorations for these regions by completing each task. As the event's Progress Bar starts filling up, players will have access to different kinds of Reward Boxes.
Besides the progress bar, players can attain Valentine's Day Points by completing the tasks related to fixing up, cleaning, or housekeeping and maintenance of the concerned region. These unique holiday points in the Valentine's Day Collection Shop can be used to unlock additional prizes in the form of decorations for Grand Drive and Gate areas.
Merge Mansion Valentine's Day Collections
Valentine's Collection 1
Light of Love
Cupid Statue
Heart-Shaped Fence
Round Bed of Roses
Private Moment
Right Bed of Roses
Valentine's Collection 2
Left Bed of Roses
Dinner for Two
Heart-Shaped Balloons
Mansion Facade
Heartwarming Entrance
Valentine's Collection 3
Lover's Lane
Right Heart Fence
Left Heart Fence
Dessert Cart
Lyrical Picnic
Valentine's Collection 4
Valentine Igantius
A Lovely Welcome
Speed Dating Table
Romantic Chess
Valentine's Dinner Table
Each item in the collection will have a specific price and the players will have to earn these by completing different tasks based on Merge Mansion Valentine's Day.
