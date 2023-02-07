Merge Mansion Valentine's Day Event 2023: Date, Features, Collection, and More

Developers keep introducing new updates, content, and events for the players. Metacore will help the fans can grab exclusive and time-limited rewards in the game by completing its tasks.

Developers have added Valentine's Day Event 2023 to the game which is part of a new version update (23.01.01)that previously brought a new area, Lighthouse, to the game.

The Valentine's-themed seasonal event is expected to last till 20 February. Thus fans have 17 days to complete different featured tasks of the event and claim rewards in their favorite puzzle game.

The event will be accessible to everyone at Level 12 or above. The event garage will be locked, but players will have to unlock the levels above this. The event will be accessible via the Gate of everyone's normal Garage.

The tasks will be organized around the maintenance of the Grand Drive and Gate areas. Players will have to get decorations for these regions by completing each task. As the event's Progress Bar starts filling up, players will have access to different kinds of Reward Boxes.

Besides the progress bar, players can attain Valentine's Day Points by completing the tasks related to fixing up, cleaning, or housekeeping and maintenance of the concerned region. These unique holiday points in the Valentine's Day Collection Shop can be used to unlock additional prizes in the form of decorations for Grand Drive and Gate areas.